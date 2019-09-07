Former Melody Day member Yeoeun cries in car in emotional solo debut MV 'Fight Day'

Yeoeun has made her solo debut!



On September 7, the former Melody Day member released her solo debut single "Fight Day." The song goes through the emotions that usually come after having a quarrel in a relationship, something that anyone who has ever loved has probably experienced. The song was written by Choi Sung Il and Min Yeon Jae, who have written a number of hit singles for artists like MC The Max, 4MEN, and Ben.



The accompanying music video complements the theme of the song by featuring the singer deep in thought as she drives at night, her emotions escalating to the point of tears as the song moves on.

Check out the music video for "Fight Day" above!