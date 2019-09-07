Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

MONSTA X tease new Pepsi collaboration with MV preview for 'For the Love of It' special single

MONSTA X is releasing a special single with Pepsi!

On September 7, Starship Entertainment revealed the music video teaser for "For the Love of It," the group's promotional single for the beverage company.

In the clip, the boys can be seen taking on a fun summery concept, dressed in breezy blue and white looks that complement the brand's signature colors.

Meanwhile, "For the Love of It" is set to be released in full on September 9.

Stay tuned for more news about this exciting collaboration, and check out the video teaser above!

kikiinfinite95135 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

I'm ready for another Newton vibe. That song is awesome 👍

