Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kangnam shares first couple selfie with Olympian fiancée Lee Sang Hwa since announcing engagement

AKP STAFF

Kangnam has shared a new photo of him with his Olympic speed skater fiancée Lee Sang Hwa!

On September 7, he took to his personal Instagram to share an adorable couple selfie, captioning the image with a number of kissing and heart emoticons. In the image, Lee Sang Hwa can be seen caressing his face with her hand, creating a playfully affectionate atmosphere.

A number of fans and friends of the couple left comments on the post offering congratulations to the couple, who recently announced their engagement on August 29.


"Oh my, you look alike!" broadcaster Park Seul Gi commented.


"I love to see this," Koyote's Shinji added.

Meanwhile, the couple, who first met while filming 'Laws of the Jungle' last September, will be getting married on October 12.

Check out the Instagram post below!

😚😙😗😍😘

She_her_her282 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

They look like they were made for each other or in other words they seem to shine like a radiant couple , I wish them well.

dooda829 pts 34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

That man falls in love when he is in the jungle! They look amazing though 😍

