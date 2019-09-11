Bolbbalgan4 try to shake things up in '25' MV

Bolbbalgan4 have dropped their music video for "25"!



In the MV, the duo try to shake things up from the usual. "25" is a title track on Bolbbalgan4's new album 'Two Five' alongside "Workaholic", and it's about hitting the age of 25 and the feelings that come with it.



Watch Bolbbalgan4's "25" MV above