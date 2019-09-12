12-member co-ed group K-Tigers Zero reveal debut mini album track list

K-Tigers Zero have revealed the track list for their official debut mini album!



The 12-member co-ed group previously gave a preview of their debut and upcoming world tour, and it looks like they're ready to release their 1st mini album. The below track list reveals K-Tigers Zero will be promoting two title tracks, "Now" and "Side Kick".



As previously reported, the co-ed group includes 7 boys (Sungjin, Kangmin, Hyunmin, Gunwoo, Taejoo, Hyungkyun, Junhee) and 5 girls (Taemi, Yoonji, Yiseul, Yujin, Minji), and they've already appeared on MBC Music's 'Shindong's Kick Service'.



K-Tigers Zero's debut album drops on September 19 KST. Stay tuned for updates!