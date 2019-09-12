5

4

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

12-member co-ed group K-Tigers Zero reveal debut mini album track list

AKP STAFF

K-Tigers Zero have revealed the track list for their official debut mini album! 

The 12-member co-ed group previously gave a preview of their debut and upcoming world tour, and it looks like they're ready to release their 1st mini album. The below track list reveals K-Tigers Zero will be promoting two title tracks, "Now" and "Side Kick".

As previously reported, the co-ed group includes 7 boys (Sungjin, Kangmin, Hyunmin, Gunwoo, Taejoo, Hyungkyun, Junhee) and 5 girls (Taemi, Yoonji, Yiseul, Yujin, Minji), and they've already appeared on MBC Music's 'Shindong's Kick Service'.

K-Tigers Zero's debut album drops on September 19 KST. Stay tuned for updates!

  1. misc.
  2. K-TIGERS ZERO
2 995 Share 56% Upvoted

0

HSK1,125 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

I don't know if these are the same people who did those crazy cool dance covers of certain K-Pop groups, but I have always enjoyed watching those. Very talented people and I wish them only the best. Fighting, K-Tigers Zero!

Share

0

Aga_C635 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

Co-ed group??? YAAAAAASSSSSS.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Matilda
Matilda confirm disbandment
5 hours ago   6   5,132
iKON
iKON won't be home for the holidays
11 minutes ago   0   250
Bolbbalgan4
Bolbbalgan4 try to shake things up in '25' MV
33 minutes ago   1   361

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND