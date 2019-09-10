Bolbbalgan4 have dropped their music video for "Workaholic".
The MV follows Ahn Ji Young as she gets through a hectic work day and eventually decides to take things into her own hands. "Workaholic" is a title track on Bolbbalgan4's latest album 'Two Five' alongside "25", and it's about being a workaholic who wants a change.
Watch Bolbbalgan4's "Workaholic" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
0
0
Posted by7 minutes ago
Bolbbalgan4 get through a busy day in 'Workaholic' MV
Bolbbalgan4 have dropped their music video for "Workaholic".
0 233 Share Be the first to vote
Log in to comment