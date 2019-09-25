1

AKMU reveal trailer for behind-the-scenes doc 'Sailing Log'

AKMU have revealed their trailer for their behind-the-scenes documentary 'Sailing Log'.

The duo have returned after 2 years with their latest album 'Sailing', and it looks like they filmed a documentary while preparing for their comeback. The above trailer features behind-the-scenes footage of Chanhyuk and Suhyun as they talk about how they've changed and their thoughts on their music.

Watch the trailer for 'Sailing Log' above, and check out AKMU's music video for "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" if you missed it!

 

