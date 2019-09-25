MONSTA X perform 'Who Do U Love?' & 'Oh! My' on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'!

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has released MONSTA X's performances of "Who Do U Love?" and "Oh! My"!



MONSTA X performed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' for the first time on September 25, and fans who weren't there can now check out their live performances. Along with their English track "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana, the boys also took the stage with "Oh! My" for a digital exclusive.



Watch MONSTA X's performances above and below!

