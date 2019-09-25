21

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MONSTA X perform 'Who Do U Love?' & 'Oh! My' on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'!

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' has released MONSTA X's performances of "Who Do U Love?" and "Oh! My"!

MONSTA X performed on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' for the first time on September 25, and fans who weren't there can now check out their live performances. Along with their English track "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana, the boys also took the stage with "Oh! My" for a digital exclusive.

Watch MONSTA X's performances above and below! 

Kirsty_Louise7,096 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

It makes me so happy to see how far Monsta X has come! From that rough survival show to this, so happy for them!

SABRINA_MUMTAZ2 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

Wow, Monsta X! The song is good and the choreo is sleek and sexy, its makes me want to watch the performance, again and again. The chants is loud and audience sing a long ~ I'm proud!!! :)

