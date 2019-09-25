79

15

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

AKMU paint a beautiful picture in 'How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love' MV

AKP STAFF

AKMU have dropped their music video for "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love"!

"How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" marks the duo's first release in 2 years and member Chanhyuk's military discharge, and it's the title track of their latest album 'Sailing'. The MV follows Chanhyuk and Suhyun as they create beautiful art, and the lyrics are about being deeply in love with someone who's no longer by your side.

Watch AKMU's MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.    

9

blackisawesome-19 pts 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Whatever happens, at the end of the day YG will always have the best music.

6

park-rheya16 pts 16 hours ago
16 hours ago

This song reflects so many things in life.

