AKMU paint a beautiful picture in 'How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love' MV

AKMU have dropped their music video for "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love"!



"How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" marks the duo's first release in 2 years and member Chanhyuk's military discharge, and it's the title track of their latest album 'Sailing'. The MV follows Chanhyuk and Suhyun as they create beautiful art, and the lyrics are about being deeply in love with someone who's no longer by your side.



Watch AKMU's MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.