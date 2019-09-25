4

MONSTA X reportedly spotted filming MV in Los Angeles

MONSTA X are reportedly filming a new music video in Los Angeles.

On September 23, reports revealed the MONSTA X members were spotted filming in San Pedro, Los Angeles, and it appears they were filming an MV. It's said members HyungwonMinhyukWonho, and Shownu were filming on a pier, and the entire group later filmed under rain and with special lighting and smoke effects. 

In other news, MONSTA X were recently in Las Vegas for the 'Life is Beautiful Festival' and 'iHeartRadio Music Festival' on September 21, and they're also scheduled to perform on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on the 25th.

Stay tuned for updates on MONSTA X!

Waiting for another bop🔥🔥

