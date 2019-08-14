WINNER's Kim Jin Woo wants a reply in MV for 'Call Anytime' feat. Song Min Ho

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo has dropped his music video for "Call Anytime" featuring Song Min Ho.



The MV follows Kim Jin Woo as he waits for someone's call throughout his day. "Call Anytime" is the title song of Kim Jin Woo's solo debut single 'Jinu's Heyday', and it revolves around a personal, unique concept.



Watch Kim Jin Woo's "Call Anytime" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.