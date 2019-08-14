Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo wants a reply in MV for 'Call Anytime' feat. Song Min Ho

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo has dropped his music video for "Call Anytime" featuring Song Min Ho.

The MV follows Kim Jin Woo as he waits for someone's call throughout his day. "Call Anytime" is the title song of Kim Jin Woo's solo debut single 'Jinu's Heyday', and it revolves around a personal, unique concept.

Watch Kim Jin Woo's "Call Anytime" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

crowboy193 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

super cute voice, super cute face hahah i like Jinwoo a lot and he's improved so much recently with his singing. hopefully he does well~

She_her_her194 pts 49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago

Adorable vibrant dreamy vocals and charming handsome visuals - JINU shines in this cute but definitely

solid solo debut.

