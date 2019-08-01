WINNER's Kim Jin Woo intrigues with 1st sentimental concept film ahead of his solo debut

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo is ready to show fans a much more sentimental side with his solo debut!

In his first solo debut concept film, Kim Jin Woo captivates with a mysterious gaze under dim, moody lighting. The simple, distinct sound of whistling toward the end intrigues listeners even more, as details regarding Kim Jin Woo's upcoming solo debut album remain a puzzle.





Meanwhile, WINNER are currently busy on their 2019 Japan Tour. The group is expected to release a Japanese mini album 'WE' on August 7.