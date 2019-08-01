Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

12

3

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo intrigues with 1st sentimental concept film ahead of his solo debut

AKP STAFF

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo is ready to show fans a much more sentimental side with his solo debut!

In his first solo debut concept film, Kim Jin Woo captivates with a mysterious gaze under dim, moody lighting. The simple, distinct sound of whistling toward the end intrigues listeners even more, as details regarding Kim Jin Woo's upcoming solo debut album remain a puzzle. 

Meanwhile, WINNER are currently busy on their 2019 Japan Tour. The group is expected to release a Japanese mini album 'WE' on August 7.

  1. WINNER
  2. Kim Jin Woo
4 1,209 Share 80% Upvoted

3

Mon_Bb_MonstaX7 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

OMG I can't believe it's finally happening and can't wait to see him shine in his solo debut 😍🙏❤

Share

1

83degrees241 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

It just sounds so tranquil and beautiful 🥺 cannot wait 💙💙💙

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, RM (Rap Monster)
RM - his indispensable work in and for BTS
9 hours ago   18   25,026

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND