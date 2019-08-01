Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, Cosmic Girls, Stray Kids, & (G)I-DLE revealed as 3rd performing lineup for '2019 SOBA'

The '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has unveiled its 3rd lineup of performing artists!

Following earlier announcements which included Red Velvet, TWICE, NCT 127, Kim Chung Ha, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, AB6IX, Park Ji Hoon, Kim Jae Hwan, and Ha Sung Woon, the '2019 SOBA' will also have performances by MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, Cosmic Girls, Stray Kids, and (G)I-DLE!

The '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' will take place this August 22-23 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, full of spectacular performances, brilliant award ceremonies, and more. Stay tuned for even more performing artist announcements, coming soon. 

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. (G)I-DLE
  3. Lovelyz
  4. MAMAMOO
  5. Stray Kids
