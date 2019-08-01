Former SBS news anchor Kim Sung Joon forwarded to prosecution for illegally filming women on the subway

Former SBS news anchor Kim Sung Joon (55) has been forwarded to prosecution for charges of illegally filming women on the subway, violating sexual crime laws.

Representatives from Seoul's Yeongdeungpo District Police Office confirmed on August 1 that the news anchor will be facing court trial, after being arrested back on July 3. At the time, Kim Sung Joon was spotted by multiple witnesses, attempting to film female passengers' legs on the subway. These witnesses called the police immediately, resulting in Kim's arrest at the site of the crime.

Meanwhile, shortly after his identity was revealed in relation to his criminal act, Kim Sung Joon resigned as a newscaster from SBS last month.

