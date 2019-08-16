Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Watch 'Music Bank' feat. CIX, ITZY, JBJ95, NCT DREAM & more live!

'Music Bank' is airing live through KBS World TV's official YouTube channel. As usual, 'Music Bank' features the latest songs and performances by your favorite idols!

Watch the live stream above, and discuss. If you miss the performance you were waiting for, make sure to catch up with allkpop's wrap-up later tonight.

