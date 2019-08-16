NCT's Jungwoo to take hiatus due to health issues

NCT's Jungwoo is taking a hiatus due to health issues.



On August 16, Spotify revealed Jungwoo would not be able to perform at the 'Spotify on Stage in Midnight Sonic' event in Japan with NCT 127. He was previously absent from the 'Capitol Congress 2019' event and the filming for '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships'.



SM Entertainment also confirmed, "Jungwoo is currently resting due to health concerns."



Stay tuned for updates on Jungwoo.

