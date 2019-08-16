Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

NCT's Jungwoo to take hiatus due to health issues

AKP STAFF

NCT's Jungwoo is taking a hiatus due to health issues.

On August 16, Spotify revealed Jungwoo would not be able to perform at the 'Spotify on Stage in Midnight Sonic' event in Japan with NCT 127. He was previously absent from the 'Capitol Congress 2019' event and the filming for '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championships'.

SM Entertainment also confirmed, "Jungwoo is currently resting due to health concerns."

Stay tuned for updates on Jungwoo.

  1. NCT
  2. Jungwoo
3 1,429 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Frssu55 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Hope he can rest up properly and return stronger and better!

Share

0

junsukiyoo219 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

He probably needs Lucas right now.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT, Jungwoo
NCT's Jungwoo to take hiatus due to health issues
16 minutes ago   3   1,428
NCT, Jungwoo
NCT's Jungwoo to take hiatus due to health issues
16 minutes ago   3   1,428
BTS, V
BTS V and Yeontan want to join The #Vimpsons
14 hours ago   16   18,645
BTS
BTS songs that sent strong social messages
9 hours ago   15   14,647

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND