UP10TION fall back in 2nd 'Your Gravity' MV teaser

UP10TION have released a new music video teaser for "Your Gravity".



In the MV teaser, UP10TION defy gravity once again as buildings tilt and the members fall back. "Your Gravity" is the title track of the group's 'The Moment of Illusion' album, and as previously reported, UP10TION will be promoting as 8 members without Lee Jin Hyuk and Kim Woo Seok.



UP10TION's mini album will be out online this August 22 and offline on August 26.



