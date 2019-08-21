Ahn Jae Hyun's label explains absence from 'People with Flaws' event & viewers demand his exit from drama

Ahn Jae Hyun's label has released a statement on the actor's absence from an upcoming event for the MBC drama 'People with Flaws'.



Since the news of Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun's divorce and the rumors surrounding the circumstances of their relationship, the actor has been receiving backlash from fans, drama viewers, and netizens. On August 22, his label HB Entertainment explained why he would be absent from the 'Broadcast Worldwide 2019' event to be held at the COEX in Seoul on August 20-23. His 'People with Flaws' co-stars Oh Yeon Seo, Goo Won, and Min Woo Hyuk are scheduled to appear at the event, but Ahn Jae Hyun's name is not on the list.



HB Entertainment stated, "Ahn Jae Hyun is not attending the drama event on August 22 due to a conflict in scheduling. It was an event put aside 4 weeks ago because it didn't fit into his schedule, and it's unrelated to his personal matters."



Netizens and drama viewers are also calling for Ahn Jae Hyun's exit from the drama series. Goo Hye Sun's lawyer released an official statement alleging the actor had been in contact with a number of women, and there are also rumors he and HB Entertainment CEO Moon Bo Mi had bad-mouthed Goo Hye Sun in KaKaoTalk messages. It seems many netizens have taken a side as the official message board for the upcoming MBC drama 'People with Flaws' is currently filled with requests for his leave from the series, which is expected to premiere in November.



In related news, Goo Hye Sun's lawyer has stated she has no intention to divorce Ahn Jae Hyun.



What are your thoughts on the response from netizens?



