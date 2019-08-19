Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 hours ago

UP10TION defy physics in 'Your Gravity' MV teaser

UP10TION have dropped their music video teaser for "Your Gravity".

In the gravity-defying MV teaser, the UP10TION members find themselves tilting left and right. "Your Gravity" is the title track of the group's 'The Moment of Illusion' album. 

As previously reported, UP10TION will be promoting as 8 members with Lee Jin Hyuk taking time to focus on recuperation and solo promotions after 'Produce X 101' and Kim Woo Seok promoting as a member of X1.

UP10TION's newest mini album will be out online this August 22 and offline on August 26.



DG2522,028 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

Can't wait. It reminded me of 'So Beautiful' maybe it will have similar vibe.

cupidkyumi191 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

Aesthetics on point, song preview on point. I'm really so excited for this comeback!

