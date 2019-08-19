UP10TION defy physics in 'Your Gravity' MV teaser

UP10TION have dropped their music video teaser for "Your Gravity".



In the gravity-defying MV teaser, the UP10TION members find themselves tilting left and right. "Your Gravity" is the title track of the group's 'The Moment of Illusion' album.



As previously reported, UP10TION will be promoting as 8 members with Lee Jin Hyuk taking time to focus on recuperation and solo promotions after 'Produce X 101' and Kim Woo Seok promoting as a member of X1.



UP10TION's newest mini album will be out online this August 22 and offline on August 26.







