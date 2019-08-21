Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

20

14

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 hours ago

X1's Kim Yo Han, Kim Woo Suk & Song Hyung Jun to feature as guests on 'Prison Life of Fools'

AKP STAFF

X1's Kim Yo Han, Kim Woo Suk, and Song Hyung Jun are set to feature as guests on 'Prison Life of Fools'.

On August 21, tvN's 'Prison Life of Fools' revealed the three X1 members were filming for the show today, and their episode is expected to air on August 31 KST. 

In other news, 'Produce x 101' project group X1 are preparing for their debut with 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on August 27 and their Mnet reality series 'X1 Flash', which premieres on August 22 at 8PM KST.

  1. X1
  2. KIM YO HAN
  3. KIM WOO SUK
  4. SONG HYUNG JUN
5 4,316 Share 59% Upvoted

3

del8985 pts 24 hours ago 0
24 hours ago

As much as i like them,Cho seungyoun should cast in variety show. he's like variety king.

Share

2

sebonglove6 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

I'm so excited for this ~ I love this variety show series and I can't wait to see them on the show!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

UP10TION
UP10TION turn upside down in 'Your Gravity' MV
58 minutes ago   1   624

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND