X1's Kim Yo Han, Kim Woo Suk & Song Hyung Jun to feature as guests on 'Prison Life of Fools'

X1's Kim Yo Han, Kim Woo Suk, and Song Hyung Jun are set to feature as guests on 'Prison Life of Fools'.



On August 21, tvN's 'Prison Life of Fools' revealed the three X1 members were filming for the show today, and their episode is expected to air on August 31 KST.



In other news, 'Produce x 101' project group X1 are preparing for their debut with 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on August 27 and their Mnet reality series 'X1 Flash', which premieres on August 22 at 8PM KST.