Posted 1 day ago

UP10TION drop 'Your Gravity' performance MV

UP10TION have released a performance music video for "Your Gravity"!

As previously reported, "Your Gravity" is the title track of the group's 'The Moment of Illusion' album, and it's about being completely drawn in by someone. UP10TION are also temporarily promoting as 8 members without Lee Jin Hyuk and Kim Woo Seok.

Watch UP10TION's original MV for "Your Gravity" here and their performance MV above!

DG2522,068 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

They are so good. I hope they'll get their 1st win already. 🥰

Mollie_Cruz107 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

whats with all the fudging downvotes, support up10tion you jerks :/

