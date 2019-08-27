ONEUS reveal comeback schedule for 'The Way to Get to Moon'

ONEUS have revealed their comeback schedule for 'The Way to Get to Moon'.
The group are getting ready for a comeback with their 3rd mini album, and it looks like they're taking on a space theme. Fans can expect the first spoiler teaser on September 17 and the album release after September 28 KST.
Stay tuned for updates!
