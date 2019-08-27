Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

ONEUS reveal comeback schedule for 'The Way to Get to Moon'

ONEUS have revealed their comeback schedule for 'The Way to Get to Moon'.

The group are getting ready for a comeback with their 3rd mini album, and it looks like they're taking on a space theme. Fans can expect the first spoiler teaser on September 17 and the album release after September 28 KST.

Stay tuned for updates!

Ricu 1 day ago
1 day ago

Another comeback already? Omg didn't expect this so soon, they are really working hard! And I am SO

excited!!! 😍 I love them, their music is awesome and I expect this album to be great ^^

2

Daxel 23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Aye, looking forward to it. Last two albums were pretty good.

