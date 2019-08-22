UP10TION turn upside down in 'Your Gravity' MV

UP10TION have dropped their music video for "Your Gravity"!



The MV is in line with the song title's theme as the UP10TION members find themselves turning upside down as their surroundings defy gravity. "Your Gravity" is the title track of the group's 'The Moment of Illusion' album, and it's about being completely drawn in by someone. As previously reported, UP10TION will be temporarily promoting as 8 members without Lee Jin Hyuk and Kim Woo Seok.



Watch UP10TION's "Your Gravity" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

