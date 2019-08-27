BTOB's Peniel has dropped his music video for "Flip" featuring Beenzino.
The MV follows Peniel as he and his friends literally eat cash for a meal. "Flip" is the BTOB member's 2nd solo single and features English lyrics.
Listen to Peniel's "Flip" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
27
10
Posted by1 day ago
BTOB's Peniel eats cash in 'Flip' feat. Beenzino MV
BTOB's Peniel has dropped his music video for "Flip" featuring Beenzino.
5 4,127 Share 73% Upvoted
Log in to comment