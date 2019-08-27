Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

BTOB's Peniel eats cash in 'Flip' feat. Beenzino MV

BTOB's Peniel has dropped his music video for "Flip" featuring Beenzino.

The MV follows Peniel as he and his friends literally eat cash for a meal. "Flip" is the BTOB member's 2nd solo single and features English lyrics.

Listen to Peniel's "Flip" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

tenty_tenty269 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Amazing song. So catchy and so much shade thrown :D Love it.

P.S. the title of this article though -.-

walkertexasrange1,336 pts 23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Peniel....why I keep pronouncing it penis....

CNBLUE, Jonghyun
Jonghyun announces exit from CNBLUE
13 minutes ago
