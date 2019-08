Red Velvet may be in the midst of promotions for 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2', but that's not stopping CF queen Joy from killing it in her advertisement jobs.

The gorgeous idol star is seen exuding fresh and youthful charm as she dances around in Lacoste outfits. She definitely seems happy as she frolics around jellybeans while showing off some Lacoste handbags.

Check out the CF above.