Paul Kim, Punch, and Gummy top Instiz chart for the fourth week of August 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of August (August 19 - August 25) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 30,117 Points



2. Punch - "Done For Me" - 26,340 Points



3. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 20,715 Points



4. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 15,354 Points



5. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 10,560 Points



6. Red Velvet - "Umpah Umpah" - 10,168 Points



7. Ben - "Can You Hear My Voice" - 9966 Points



8. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 9,223 Points



9. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 9,205 Points



10. Heize - "Can You See My Heart" - 7,862 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

