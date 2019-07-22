HOTSHOT leader Junhyuk sings soulful live version of new solo single 'Fool'

HOTSHOT's Junhyuk is celebrating the release of his new single "Fool" with a special live clip.



On July 22, the same day as the song's digital release, he released a video of him performing the song live through HOTSHOT's official YouTube channel.





"Fool" is an R&B ballad with an emotional atmosphere where Junhyuk expresses the emotions felt when missing a former love. It is the first song of his new monthly music project, which will be comprised of 12 songs ranging in genre and showcasing the idol's vocal talents.



Check out the live version of "Fool" above!