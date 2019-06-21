Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

7

Live
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Watch 'Music Bank' feat. Red Velvet, Stray Kids & more live!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is airing live through KBS World TV's official YouTube channel. As usual, 'Music Bank' features the latest songs and performances by your favorite idols!

Watch the live stream above, and discuss. If you miss the performance you were waiting for, make sure to catch up with allkpop's wrap-up later tonight.

  1. misc.
  2. MUSIC BANK
1 2,276 Share 56% Upvoted

0

Eunbean566 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

so this is BTS 20th win???? <3😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   50,852

allkpop in your Inbox