EXO's D.O to release solo song for fans before military enlistment

EXO's D.O is set to release a solo song for fans before his military enlistment.

On June 21, reports revealed D.O is the next featured artist for SM Entertainment's 'SM Station', and he'll be dropping a solo track before his confirmed enlistment on July 1 KST as an active-duty soldier. 

His last solo track was his OST song "Crying Out" for the 2014 film 'Cart', which he starred in.

As previously reported, D.O is the next EXO member to enlist after Xiumin enlisted this pasty May. 

Isratjahan174 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I am happy that D.O is releasing a new station project.

Huhuhh192 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Ive been waiting for long time for his Solo..😍😍

