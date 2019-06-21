'SKY Castle' moms Yeom Jung Ah & Yoon Se Ah in talks to feature on 'Give Me a Meal'

'SKY Castle' moms Yeom Jung Ah and Yoon Se Ah are in talks to feature on 'Give Me a Meal'.



On June 21, tvN confirmed, "Yeom Jung Ah and Yoon Se Ah are in talks to feature in the new season of 'Give Me a Meal' for the Sanchon episode. The filming date and air date for the first episode have yet to be decided." Yeom Jung Ah and Yoon Se Ah are known to have starred as the main cast members in the hit JTBC drama 'SKY Castle'.



As in previous seasons, 'Give Me a Meal' will take celebrities to regular neighborhoods in order to find themselves a meal. Stay tuned for updates!