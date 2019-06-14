IU plays the role of a beautiful, eerie hotel owner in second teaser videos for 'Hotel Del Luna'

tvN's upcoming fantasy horror-romance 'Hotel Del Luna' has revealed two new teasers, providing a better glimpse of the strange relationship between the beautiful hotel owner IU and the skilled hotel manager, Yeon Jin Goo!

In the elegant teaser above, 'Hotel Del Luna's wicked owner Jang Man Wol (IU) sits enjoying a luxurious party, until her diligent manager Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) comes rushing in, yelling, "Your tendency to splurge on all this luxury is putting the hotel on the brink of bankruptcy!" Jang Man Wol, with an irked expression, wills all of the guests of her luxurious party to fade away, as she approaches Goo Chan Sung and responds, "Do you want me to make you disappear like that too?"



In the next teaser below, the diligent and hard-working, but faint-hearted Goo Chan Sung passes out on the job after encountering a ghost, a.k.a one of the hotel's guests!

You can look forward to even more teasers of tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna' leading up to series premiere, set for July 13 at 9 PM KST!