Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 days ago

IU plays the role of a beautiful, eerie hotel owner in second teaser videos for 'Hotel Del Luna'

tvN's upcoming fantasy horror-romance 'Hotel Del Luna' has revealed two new teasers, providing a better glimpse of the strange relationship between the beautiful hotel owner IU and the skilled hotel manager, Yeon Jin Goo!

In the elegant teaser above, 'Hotel Del Luna's wicked owner Jang Man Wol (IU) sits enjoying a luxurious party, until her diligent manager Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) comes rushing in, yelling, "Your tendency to splurge on all this luxury is putting the hotel on the brink of bankruptcy!" Jang Man Wol, with an irked expression, wills all of the guests of her luxurious party to fade away, as she approaches Goo Chan Sung and responds, "Do you want me to make you disappear like that too?" 

In the next teaser below, the diligent and hard-working, but faint-hearted Goo Chan Sung passes out on the job after encountering a ghost, a.k.a one of the hotel's guests!

You can look forward to even more teasers of tvN's 'Hotel Del Luna' leading up to series premiere, set for July 13 at 9 PM KST!

  1. IU
  2. Yeo Jin Goo
Winston1,928 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

this drama reminds me of IU's character in one of the Netflix short films with IU, the one that says "Collector" where she is like having this Cold creepy character, pretty but eerie feeling.

liking her new challenge, compare to the usual cute, bubbly concepts, or the sassy and high horse concept in Producers, where she is like a famous star.

too bad its by tVN and tVN unlike MBC, KBS or SBS, dont have Drama Awards at year end, else she would be slaying the awards.

Winston1,928 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

i noticed IU seems to alternate between her roles as singer and actress by year, in 2018 which is her 10th debut year, she focused on her singing and did many concert tours to thank her fans, and swept all the Best Female Singer awards, as she wrapped up her concert tour in Dec 2018, she is changing focus to acting in 2019, starting with short films in Netflix, and now dramas etc. likely winning some acting awards in 2019. but scaling back on singing.

Hence in 2019, Best Female singer, might fall to Taeyeon instead, since Taeyeon is more active this year.

I wonder if IU's next album might be in 2020, when she change focus back to singing, as she finished her acting schedules.

I think its a good idea, to avoid being tired out or burn out from doing the same thing for a long time.

