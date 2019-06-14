Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 days ago

Check out a preview of 'Parade' from Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival Day 1'!

AKP STAFF

Here's the 4th audio preview of the week for Red Velvet's upcoming special summer EP, 'The ReVe Festival Day 1'!

Today's audio preview track, accompanied by Joy's teaser images from earlier today, is an electronic pop song titled "Parade" - boasting a vibrant bicycle bell sound. The lyrics depict the joy of riding a bicycle through the streets on a leisurely summer day. 

Red Velvet's first set of individual teaser image series will end with member Wendy soon, before their full summer comeback this June 19 at 6 PM KST!

Winston1,928 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

some happy news at least despite the wave of sad ones. looking forward to June 19.

