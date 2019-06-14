Check out a preview of 'Parade' from Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival Day 1'!

Here's the 4th audio preview of the week for Red Velvet's upcoming special summer EP, 'The ReVe Festival Day 1'!

Today's audio preview track, accompanied by Joy's teaser images from earlier today, is an electronic pop song titled "Parade" - boasting a vibrant bicycle bell sound. The lyrics depict the joy of riding a bicycle through the streets on a leisurely summer day.



Red Velvet's first set of individual teaser image series will end with member Wendy soon, before their full summer comeback this June 19 at 6 PM KST!