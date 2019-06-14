Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Samuel Kim voluntarily leaves his MC position on 'Pops in Seoul' amidst legal dispute with former label

According to reports on June 15, singer Samuel Kim (17) will be voluntarily leaving his MC position on Arirang TV's K-Pop program, 'Pops in Seoul'.

Currently, Samuel Kim is involved in a legal dispute with his former label Brave Entertainment, after Samuel's family claimed that the label's president attempted to involve Samuel's name in private bitcoin business. The idol has since updated fans with news that he is receiving training in the U.S. 

Insiders say that due to his legal dispute with his former label, Samuel Kim recently informed the staff of 'Pops in Seoul' of his wishes to leave the program. His final recording took place last month, and he will continue appearing on the show as MC until the end of this month. This will mark his departure from the show after approximately a year as MC. 

Winston1,928 pts 7 days ago 4
7 days ago

He seems to be undergoing the same thing as Kang Daniel. (not saying they have the same level of popularity) but both are going independent after leaving their former label, leaving all activities and under legal dispute with former agencies. He might form a one man agency like Kang Daniel

saemi_fan42 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

I had a feeling he wanted to leave that show.. In the last episode, he seemed so disinterested than usual. His company might've set him up with that job and now that he is leaving, he doesn't want anything else that'll attach him to the company. Idk, these are just speculations. He should join p-nation, i think his fan base is ready to see a new, mature side of him XD

