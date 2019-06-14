Samuel Kim voluntarily leaves his MC position on 'Pops in Seoul' amidst legal dispute with former label

According to reports on June 15, singer Samuel Kim (17) will be voluntarily leaving his MC position on Arirang TV's K-Pop program, 'Pops in Seoul'.

Currently, Samuel Kim is involved in a legal dispute with his former label Brave Entertainment, after Samuel's family claimed that the label's president attempted to involve Samuel's name in private bitcoin business. The idol has since updated fans with news that he is receiving training in the U.S.

Insiders say that due to his legal dispute with his former label, Samuel Kim recently informed the staff of 'Pops in Seoul' of his wishes to leave the program. His final recording took place last month, and he will continue appearing on the show as MC until the end of this month. This will mark his departure from the show after approximately a year as MC.