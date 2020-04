GOT7 is continuing to steal hearts with their good looks and these latest teaser images for the group's upcoming mini-album 'DYE / NOT BY THE MOON' prove that they're all visuals.

The boys have been taking on more mature looks that have fans in love with their newer looks. Now a veteran group in the industry, GOT7 definitely has been showing their incredible growth as artists.

Check out the rest of the photos below and stay tuned for more updates on GOT7's next comeback!