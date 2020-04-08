17

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Namjoo and Hayoung kill it in individual teasers for A Pink's 'LOOK'

AKP STAFF

A Pink's Namjoo and Hayoung are the final members to release their individual teasers for their ninth mini-album 'LOOK'.

Both members are sporting unique looks that complement their features. Namjoo is going for a dramatic platinum blonde hair color while Hayoung kills it with classic fringe bangs. As expected, both girls rock their delicate tea party looks as well as the glamorous bohemian ones. 

Check out all the girls' teasers below and stay tuned for news about A Pink's impending comeback!

  1. Namjoo
  2. Hayoung
1 1,053 Share 94% Upvoted

0

kxk3,158 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

MY FAVOURITES namjoo is so stunning OMG this comeback can’t come any sooner 😩

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND