Namjoo and Hayoung kill it in individual teasers for A Pink's 'LOOK'

A Pink's Namjoo and Hayoung are the final members to release their individual teasers for their ninth mini-album 'LOOK'.

Both members are sporting unique looks that complement their features. Namjoo is going for a dramatic platinum blonde hair color while Hayoung kills it with classic fringe bangs. As expected, both girls rock their delicate tea party looks as well as the glamorous bohemian ones.

Check out all the girls' teasers below and stay tuned for news about A Pink's impending comeback!