Watch Performances from the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place on December 6, streaming worldwide from Seoul, Korea.
Eligible nominees released music from October 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020, and voting began on October 29 at 6 PM KST.
Check out all the performances below and the list of all winners here! Which stage was your favorite?
===
Taemin
Jessi
Hwa Sa
Jessi & Hwa Sa
ENHYPEN
CRAVITY
MONSTA X
Oh My Girl
(G)I-DLE
Oh My Girl & (G)I-DLE
The Boyz
ATEEZ
Stray Kids
The Boyz & ATEEZ & Stray Kids
JO1
TREASURE
TOMORROW x TOGETHER
IZ*ONE
GOT7
MAMAMOO
Seventeen
NCT U
WayV
NCT Dream
NCT 127
TWICE
NCT
aespa's Winter & (G)I-DLE & Oh My Girl's YooA & IZ*ONE
BoA
BTS
