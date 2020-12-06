Watch Performances from the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place on December 6, streaming worldwide from Seoul, Korea.



Eligible nominees released music from October 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020, and voting began on October 29 at 6 PM KST.



Check out all the performances below and the list of all winners here! Which stage was your favorite?

===

Taemin

Jessi

Hwa Sa

Jessi & Hwa Sa

ENHYPEN

CRAVITY

MONSTA X



Oh My Girl







(G)I-DLE

Oh My Girl & (G)I-DLE

The Boyz

ATEEZ

Stray Kids

The Boyz & ATEEZ & Stray Kids

JO1

TREASURE

TOMORROW x TOGETHER

IZ*ONE

GOT7

MAMAMOO

Seventeen

NCT U

WayV

NCT Dream

NCT 127

TWICE

NCT





aespa's Winter & (G)I-DLE & Oh My Girl's YooA & IZ*ONE

BoA

BTS