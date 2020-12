Jun.K has dropped the official MV teaser for his upcoming title song.

As part of his 3rd mini album '20 Mins', the song "You Might Ignore For 30 Minutes" (rough literal translation) will be featured as Jun.K's title track. In this teaser, Jun.K invites a lady to a dinner date, only to simply watch her focused on eating. The acoustic and R&B style tune that accompanies the unusual visuals adds mystery to the concept.

Stay tuned for Jun.K's album drop on December 9 at 6 PM KST!