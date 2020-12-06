Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place on December 6.



Eligible nominees released music from October 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020, and voting began on October 29 at 6 PM KST.



As for winners, the 'Artist of the Year' and 'Artist Category Awards' were calculated by 30% votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Song of the Year' and 'Song Genre Awards' were calculated by 20% votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales, and 10% physical song sales. 'Album of the Year' were decided by 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales. 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' and 'Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10' were decided by 60% votes, 20% social media votes, and 20% global music video views. 'Best Music Video' were calculated by 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.



Take a look at the winners below!

===



Artist of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Map of the Soul: 7'



Song of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Dynamite'



Album of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Map of the Soul: 7'



Worldwide Icon of the Year | BTS



Best Male Group | BTS





Best Female Group | BLACKPINK





Best Male Artist | EXO's Baekhyun

Best Female Artist | IU

Best New Male Artist | TREASURE





Best New Female Artist | Weeekly



Most Popular Artist | TWICE





Best Vocal Performance Solo | IU - 'Blueming'

Best Dance Performance Solo | MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa - 'Maria'

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music | Zico's 'Anysong'

Best Band Performance | DAY6 - 'Zombie'

Best Collaboration | IU and BTS's Suga - 'Eight'

Favorite Vocal Performance | MAMAMOO - 'Hip'



Favorite Dance Performance | TXT - 'Can't You See Me'





Favorite Female Artist | IZ*ONE





Favorite Male Artist | NCT







Best Music Video | BTS - 'Dynamite'



Best OST | Gaho - 'Start' (Itaewon Class OST)





Best Dance Performance Male Group | BTS - 'Dynamite'

Best Dance Performance Female Group | BLACKPINK - 'How You Like That'

Best Dance Performance Female Solo | Jessi - 'NUNU NANA'



Best Dance Performance Male Solo | SHINee's Taemin - 'Criminal'



Global Favorite Performer | Seventeen





Discovery of the Year | ATEEZ

Inspired Achievement | BoA

Best of Next | CRAVITY

Best Stage | MONSTA X

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 | NCT | TREASURE | TXT | GOT7 | ATEEZ | Seventeen | MAMAMOO | TWICE | BTS | BLACKPINK



2020 Visionary | Rain | Kim Eun Hee | Yu Jae Seok | BTS | Bong Joon Ho | Song Kang Ho | BLACKPINK | Kim Tae Ho | Shin Won Ho | Park Ji Eun



Best New Asian Artist | JO1





Favorite Asian Artist | WayV





Notable Achievement Artist | Seventeen

Best Executive Producer of the Year | Bang Si Hyuk

Best Producer of the Year | PDOGG





===

Congratulations to all the winners!