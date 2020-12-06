Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place on December 6.
Eligible nominees released music from October 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020, and voting began on October 29 at 6 PM KST.
As for winners, the 'Artist of the Year' and 'Artist Category Awards' were calculated by 30% votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Song of the Year' and 'Song Genre Awards' were calculated by 20% votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales, and 10% physical song sales. 'Album of the Year' were decided by 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales. 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' and 'Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10' were decided by 60% votes, 20% social media votes, and 20% global music video views. 'Best Music Video' were calculated by 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.
Take a look at the winners below!
Artist of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Map of the Soul: 7'
Song of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Dynamite'
Album of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Map of the Soul: 7'
Worldwide Icon of the Year | BTS
Best Male Group | BTS
Best Female Group | BLACKPINK
Best Male Artist | EXO's Baekhyun
Best Female Artist | IU
Best New Male Artist | TREASURE
Best New Female Artist | Weeekly
Most Popular Artist | TWICE
Best Vocal Performance Solo | IU - 'Blueming'
Best Dance Performance Solo | MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa - 'Maria'
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music | Zico's 'Anysong'
Best Band Performance | DAY6 - 'Zombie'
Best Collaboration | IU and BTS's Suga - 'Eight'
Favorite Vocal Performance | MAMAMOO - 'Hip'
Favorite Dance Performance | TXT - 'Can't You See Me'
Favorite Female Artist | IZ*ONE
Favorite Male Artist | NCT
Best Music Video | BTS - 'Dynamite'
Best OST | Gaho - 'Start' (Itaewon Class OST)
Best Dance Performance Male Group | BTS - 'Dynamite'
Best Dance Performance Female Group | BLACKPINK - 'How You Like That'
Best Dance Performance Female Solo | Jessi - 'NUNU NANA'
Best Dance Performance Male Solo | SHINee's Taemin - 'Criminal'
Global Favorite Performer | Seventeen
Discovery of the Year | ATEEZ
Inspired Achievement | BoA
Best of Next | CRAVITY
Best Stage | MONSTA X
Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 | NCT | TREASURE | TXT | GOT7 | ATEEZ | Seventeen | MAMAMOO | TWICE | BTS | BLACKPINK
2020 Visionary | Rain | Kim Eun Hee | Yu Jae Seok | BTS | Bong Joon Ho | Song Kang Ho | BLACKPINK | Kim Tae Ho | Shin Won Ho | Park Ji Eun
Best New Asian Artist | JO1
Favorite Asian Artist | WayV
Notable Achievement Artist | Seventeen
Best Executive Producer of the Year | Bang Si Hyuk
Best Producer of the Year | PDOGG
Congratulations to all the winners!
