Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' took place on December 6.

Eligible nominees released music from October 24, 2019 and October 28, 2020, and voting began on October 29 at 6 PM KST.

As for winners, the 'Artist of the Year' and 'Artist Category Awards' were calculated by 30% votes, 30% judge panel, 20% digital song sales, and 20% physical song sales. 'Song of the Year' and 'Song Genre Awards' were calculated by 20% votes, 40% judge panel, 30% digital song sales, and 10% physical song sales. 'Album of the Year' were decided by 40% judge panel and 60% physical album sales. 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' and 'Worldwide Fan's Choice Top 10' were decided by 60% votes, 20% social media votes, and 20% global music video views. 'Best Music Video' were calculated by 70% judge panel and 30% global music video views.

Take a look at the winners below!

===

Artist of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Map of the Soul: 7'

Song of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Dynamite'

Album of the Year (Daesang) | BTS - 'Map of the Soul: 7'

Worldwide Icon of the Year | BTS

Best Male Group | BTS


Best Female Group | BLACKPINK


Best Male Artist | EXO's Baekhyun

Best Female Artist | IU

Best New Male Artist | TREASURE


Best New Female Artist | Weeekly

Most Popular Artist | TWICE


Best Vocal Performance Solo | IU - 'Blueming'

Best Dance Performance Solo | MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa - 'Maria'

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music | Zico's 'Anysong'

Best Band Performance | DAY6 - 'Zombie'

Best Collaboration | IU and BTS's Suga - 'Eight'

Favorite Vocal Performance | MAMAMOO - 'Hip'

Favorite Dance Performance | TXT - 'Can't You See Me'


Favorite Female Artist | IZ*ONE


Favorite Male Artist | NCT


Best Music Video | BTS - 'Dynamite'

Best OST | Gaho - 'Start' (Itaewon Class OST)

Best Dance Performance Male Group | BTS - 'Dynamite'

Best Dance Performance Female Group | BLACKPINK - 'How You Like That'

Best Dance Performance Female Solo | Jessi - 'NUNU NANA'

Best Dance Performance Male Solo | SHINee's Taemin - 'Criminal'

Global Favorite Performer | Seventeen


Discovery of the Year | ATEEZ

Inspired Achievement | BoA

Best of Next | CRAVITY

Best Stage | MONSTA X

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 | NCT | TREASURE | TXT | GOT7 | ATEEZ | Seventeen | MAMAMOO | TWICE | BTS | BLACKPINK

2020 Visionary | Rain | Kim Eun Hee | Yu Jae Seok | BTS | Bong Joon Ho | Song Kang Ho | BLACKPINK | Kim Tae Ho | Shin Won Ho | Park Ji Eun

Best New Asian Artist | JO1

Favorite Asian Artist | WayV


Notable Achievement Artist | Seventeen

Best Executive Producer of the Year | Bang Si Hyuk

Best Producer of the Year | PDOGG


===
Congratulations to all the winners!

Raly396
2 hours ago

Good job everyone

Astres_Dare
2 hours ago

Congrats for eveybody!

About ceremony... perfomances were actually really intersting. Mamamoo and Jessi and Hwasa were soo cool. TxT did amaizing :D The BoyzxAteezxStray Kids part was so fun to watch. I really liked joined concept. Twices outfits were just beautiful. NCT made me laugh so much while they were entering for award XD
BoA The QUEEN. (BTS part later XD)

On the other hand. First of all, BTS are 7, so whoever did the "visioners 2020" think should go back to school and learn how to count. Secondly,....it was not 10 min... Additionaly...I really get COVID, but making artist wait in cars was the only option really? That is just soo...really?
Last but not least...wtf is "inspired achivment"? BOA deserves so much better...I would get "inspirational" but not "inspired"... you did BOA dirty...

BTS rant (so antis, you don't have to read :*)
How tf did they manage to outdo "ON"...I am still processing what happend there...it was sooo amaizing and powerfull + JK hair XD
When during Dynaminate JK and JImin were flipping thier mics, I was like...Dear RM please do not try it XD
Life Goes On...I thought the stage was so amazing with white and VCR before, as if time stoped...and Suga...you... can not appear just like that 😭😍 it was so....i do not have good enough words to describe it...and then colors. Overall my feeling are all over the place XD

CONGRATS AGAIN for everyone!

P.S. I loved passive agressive RM in the speech XD

Share

