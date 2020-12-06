Taeyeon redefines elegance in teaser images for 4th mini album 'What Do I Call You'

Taeyeon has released new teaser images for her upcoming comeback.

On December 7, the Girls' Generation member unveiled five new images for her solo return with the 4th mini album, 'What Do I Call You'. As seen in the comeback scheduler, the concept includes artistic renditions of Taeyeon that features scenes from vintage bars and cafes. In these new images, Taeyeon redefines the meaning of elegance and beauty by posing under the warm light.

Stay tuned for Taeyeon's new album drop on December 15 at 6 PM KST!





