Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Singer Rain thinks back on his first meeting with wife Kim Tae Hee

AKP STAFF

Singer Rain recalled his first meeting with his wife, actress Kim Tae Hee.

On the December 17th post on YouTube channel 'Season B Season', Rain was asked how he met top actress Kim Tae Hee and who approached who first. The singer expressed, "I approached her first." He continued, "I followed him around first. It took a long time for me to make the first move and date. It took a year. I think it's been a one-sided love for a year."

As for married life with Kim Tae Hee, Rain said, "I always feel like I'm in a dream."

Rain and Kim Tae Hee tied the knot in 2017, and they have two daughters.  

  1. Kim Tae Hee
  2. Rain
1

jakepaul4-98 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

Beautiful couple, picture perfect...... .. . . ... .... .... .. .

1

sukiblossomtree3 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

Okay, that is adorable!

