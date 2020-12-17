2

Kim Seon Ho & Heize reportedly guesting on 'Amazing Saturday'

Kim Seon Ho and Heize are reportedly featuring as guests on 'Amazing Saturday'.

According to reports on December 17, Kim Seon Ho and Heize are featuring on the 'Friends Special' episode. Kim Seon Ho is appearing as a friend of Moon Se Yoon, while Heize is featuring as a friend of Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' episode featuring the actor and R&B singer as guests is set to air on December 26 KST.

Stay tuned for updates. 

