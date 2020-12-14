Riot games illustrator used CL as reference for the character Jett from Valorant

A familiar face was seen in an art tutorial video on YouTube that K-pop fans were excited to see.

Esben Rasmussen is a senior illustrator for Riot games and he uploaded a tutorial video on 'Analyzing and Copying an Art Style.' He began by revealing that there has to be a collection of references before developing a character.

In the video, he showed how the character Jett from the game Valorant was developed. He revealed that the character is Korean so he collected references of Korean females that can possibly be a close resemblance to what he would image the character to look like.

In the collection of photos, the majority of them were of singer CL along with a few photos of actress Claudia Kim. The illustrator pointed to the winged makeup and high cheekbones from CL that need to be included in the character.



K-Pop fans and Valorent fans were excited to see the loved character is based on the strong female soloist.



Check out Esben Rasmussen talking about the reference in the video clip below.