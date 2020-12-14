3

Posted by AmieAmore 16 minutes ago

Song Hye Kyo shows off her world class beauty with a new look for 2021 in 'W Korea' cover photoshoot

Actress Song Hye Kyo showed off her unparalleled beauty.


On December 14th, 'W Korea' magazine introduced three covers of the January issue with the caption, "the cover of the new year's first issue is decorated by actress Song Hye Kyo, who showed a new and fresh face that has never been seen before."


The magazine revealed, "The new 2021 January issue will include wonder pictorial of the actress along with an honest story from Song Hye Kyo herself as she shares her thoughts in an interview she hadn't had in a while."

In the pictorial, Song Hye Kyo shows off a different charm to her beauty as she dresses in primary-colored attire and has a chic look on her face. Her flawless features and fair skin shows off her goddess-like beauty. 

hers-are-big-895 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
She looks like Karina in that one shot.

claral 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

An old Hollywood vibe... I like it but i liked her last look better. Nevertheless, always a Queen.

Annnnd I love those shoes slippers.

