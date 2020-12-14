Fans anticipate BTS' V's mixtape KTH1 to drop soon

BTS fans have been highly anticipating a mixtape being released by V for a while and now it appears it might be coming soon.

Fans expect the mixtape KTH1 to release very soon as there has been a conversation about it during a recent interview. On December 14, BTS talked about the official lyrics and meaning of their song "Life Goes On" with Genius.

During the video, V briefly mentioned that he wants his mixtape to be released soon, to which RM replied, "I really want it to come out soon too."







Since the video was released, many fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts and excitement. Fans expect V to release his mixtape on his birthday on December 30th, leaving only 15 days left until the anticipated release date.

Fans speculate that V's mixtape is completed since he mentioned that he wishes for it to be released.

