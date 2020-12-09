Rapper Iron arrested for assaulting a roommate

According to Seoul's Yongsan Police Station on December 10, rapper Iron has been arrested for assaulting his roommate.

On December 9, the police received a call from male 'A', Iron's roommate. 'A' accused Iron of hitting him multiple times with a baseball bat.

The police plan on questioning Iron before deciding on his indictment. Meanwhile, back in 2016, Iron was charged with illegal marijuana use, for which he was found guilty. He was sentenced to a probation period of 2 years.

Then, in 2017, he was also charged and indicted for assaulting his ex-girlfriend 'B', threatening her, etc. He was sentenced to a probation period of 2 years as well as 80 hours of community service.