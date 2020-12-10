Prostitutes 'B' & 'C' testify that they provided service in Seungri's home, Seungri's side denies their claims

Back on December 10, former Big Bang member Seungri attended a 4th military court hearing session, where witnesses 'A', 'B', and 'C' appeared and gave testimonies regarding Seungri's allegations of solicitation of prostitution, procurement of prostitution, and offering prostitution to clients.

On this day, witness 'B' stated in front of the court that she provided prostitution services in Seungri's home in September of 2019. 'B' said, "I didn't know it was Seungri's house at first. I learned that it was Seungri's house when I arrived, and Seungri was there. I received my pay from a third party. Seungri also paid for the taxi which I used to return home."

'B' additionally testified that she provided prostitution services for Seungri's Japanese client at a hotel in Yongsan, Seoul in December of 2015.

However, Seungri's side denied these claims and refuted, "It doesn't make sense that she learned the home was Seungri's home after arriving there. Seungri did not know that 'B' was a prostitute. Furthermore, in 2015, Seungri was a top singer and so he did not need any investment. He had no incentive to offer prostitution to Japanese investors."

Another witness 'C' similarly testified that she provided prostitution services at Seungri's home in December of 2015, but to the former Yuri Holdings president, Yoo In Suk. 'C' stated, "I received the information from my seller and went to Seungri's home. I figured it was Seungri's home when I entered the first floor of the apartment. I had my gaze cast down when I entered, so I didn't know who all was there. There were about 3~4 men; I don't remember if Seungri was one of them. I do know that the buyer was Yoo In Suk."



Details of witness 'A's testimony, during which 'A' revealed that he participated in directing prostitutes to clients per orders received from Yoo In Suk, can be found here.



Meanwhile, a 5th court hearing will take place on December 29, centered around Seungri's charges of violating food sanitation laws and other business operation laws. Witnesses including former Monkey Museum employees will appear in front of the court.

