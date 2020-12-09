Ha Sung Woon captivates with his dark, sexy side on the cover of '1st Look'

Ha Sung Woon is the dark and sexy cover star for the December issue of '1st Look' magazine!

For this pictorial, Ha Sung Woon worked with stylist Lee Dong Yeon - the featured stylist for this month's edition - and pulled off a sinister villain aura in black and white. The idol also took on bold hand tattoos, leathers, and even posed with a furry friend.

During his interview, Ha Sung Woon revealed that he reads fans' comments on online communities, SNS, and more. He shared, "I read them and realize, 'Wow, there are so many people who are on my side'. I feel that I can't get down when there are so many people cheering for me. I make a promise to myself that I need to work harder to make give and receive happiness to and from my fans."

Check out previews of Ha Sung Woon's moody cover pictorial below.