Gallup Korea reveals rankings for the best comedians of 2020, voted by Korean survey participants

On December 10, Gallup Korea revealed a list of the most successful comedians from the past year, 2020!

From November 5-29, Gallup Korea conducted surveys across Korea, featuring 1,700 participants over 13 years old. Each survey participant was asked to selected up to two comedians/TV personalities who garnered the most attention in the past year for their variety activities.

According to Gallup Korea's results, comedian Yoo Jae Suk took the #1 spot with an overwhelming 52.3% of all votes. In the past 14 years, Yoo Jae Suk has been selected as the #1 comedian/TV personality in this poll 12 times.

2nd place went to female comedian Park Na Rae, coming in on her 3rd consecutive year as #2 in this poll. This year, Park Na Rae earned 20% of the overall votes.

3rd place went to Kang Ho Dong with 18.9%, 4th place went to Lee Soo Geun with 10%, 5th place went to Shin Dong Yup with 8.4%, 6th place went to Jang Do Yeon with 4.4%, 7th place went to Lee Kyung Kyu with 4%, 8th place went to Lee Young Ja with 3.9%, 9th place went to Seo Jang Hoon with 3.4%, and 10th place went to Kim Gu Ra and Yang Se Hyung, both with 3.1%.



Do you agree with the results?