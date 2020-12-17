NCT undergo testing for COVID-19 as safety measure & cancels 'KBS Song Festival' filming

NCT have undergone testing for COVID-19 as a safety measure.



On December 17, SM Entertainment stated, "It was found today that NCT's makeup staff member crossed paths with a confirmed case at the hair salon. Their 'KBS Song Festival' pre-filming scheduled for today was inevitably canceled in order for all of the members to receive COVID-19 testing as a preemptive measure."



The label continued, "The status of future scheduled activities will be discussed depending on the test results."



The '2020 KBS Song Festival' ('Gayo Daechukje') is airing on December 18 at 8:30PM KST.