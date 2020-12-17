5

2

Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Uhm Jung Hwa unveils revealing concept photos for 'Hopin' feat. MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa

Uhm Jung Hwa has unveiled revealing concept photos for "Hopin" featuring MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and DPR Live.

On December 17, Amoeba Culture revealed more concept photos of Uhm Jung Hwa's comeback, and they're a more risque side of the singer. Uhm Jung Hwa's "Hopin" featuring Hwa Sa is set to drop on December 22 KST.

Are you excited for Uhm Jung Hwa's comeback?

ice1141 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Uhm jung hwa never fades ...

jakepaul4-83 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

Man get discovery channel out of here, change the channel. This is KPOP what's this, cosplayer!?!?! Really, alright then *slap* Gotchaa~~ whoops

